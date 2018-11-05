 
South Africa 5.11.2018 12:04 pm

Elderly Edenvale man found dead in his home

CNS Reporter
File image

The man’s lifeless body was discovered in his bedroom.

A 65-year-old man was found dead in his Edenvale house this morning, reports Bedfordview Edenvale News.

Staff arriving at the premises in the Avenues on Monday morning found the front door of the house closed but not locked.

The man’s body was discovered in his bedroom.

ALSO READ: Woman killed in Kameeldrift house robbery

Edenvale SAPS spokesperson Captain Jean Olckers said according to family members, items were missing from the house.

“Police officers are on the scene,” he said.

Anyone with information can contact the Edenvale SAPS on 011 553 8600.

