Elderly Edenvale man found dead in his home

A 65-year-old man was found dead in his Edenvale house this morning, reports Bedfordview Edenvale News.

Staff arriving at the premises in the Avenues on Monday morning found the front door of the house closed but not locked.

The man’s body was discovered in his bedroom.

Edenvale SAPS spokesperson Captain Jean Olckers said according to family members, items were missing from the house.

“Police officers are on the scene,” he said.

Anyone with information can contact the Edenvale SAPS on 011 553 8600.

