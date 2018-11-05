Gigaba was not on the ANC NEC agenda – Mabe

“The ANC did not have an item called Malusi Gigaba on the agenda.”

This is according to ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe who while speaking to eNCA said the National Executive Committee (NEC) did not discuss Gigaba during their weekend meeting.

Mabe said there were other issues the ANC’s top six focused on. He said the party was dealing with three specific issues which were organisational.

“We were dealing with unity and renewal of the organisation following a retreat that the officials had held earlier last month. We are also dealing with the issues in the public domain of VBS and the integrity commission.”

Mabe added that the party was also dealing with its preparations for the 2019 general elections.

This comes despite ANC Treasurer General Paul Mashatile reportedly saying the home affairs minister would be discussed in the NEC meeting this week.

Gigaba trended last week after the public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane found that he had lied under oath when he told the high court that he did not approve an application by the Oppenheimer family to run a private terminal at OR Tambo.

Mkhwebane recommended in a report that President Cyril Ramaphosa take disciplinary action against him for lying under oath in court.

The home affairs minister also fielded heavy scrutiny after his tape with explicit sexual content was somehow leaked. He apologised for the video and said his family was affected by it after people attempted to extort money from him.

Mashatile maintains the party needs time to study Mkhwebane’s report and speak to the home affairs minister.

He said it would be unfair for the party to prejudge Gigaba without giving him an opportunity to talk to the party.

