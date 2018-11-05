Gigi Lamayne survives suicide attempt

While the nation was coming to terms with HHP’s death following his official civic funeral, friends, family, and fans of fellow rapper Gigi Lamayne were anxiously awaiting news about her well-being.

This comes after she tweeted and deleted tweets alluding to the fact that she may be planning to take her own life.

Social media was immediately flooded with calls for those close to the rapper to check on her in an attempt to get to her before she was able to hurt herself.

Various messages of support were also sent to her using the hashtag #PrayForGigi.

Gigi Lamayne tried to commit suicide? #PrayForGigi pic.twitter.com/1uWwDjhNeL — Man's Not Barry Roux  (@AdvBarryRoux) November 4, 2018

We hope everything is okay on your side. — Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) November 3, 2018

Some might think Gigi Lamayne is just playing or just hungry for attention, but trust me she's not. Normally that's where depression is starting to overpower you. You will start to feel like everyone is making fun of your struggle or nobody hears you when you cry. #HelpGigi ???? pic.twitter.com/bnN0rsZpoq — Katlego Maseng (@KatlegoMaseng1) November 3, 2018

TV producer and friend to Gigi Lamayne, Rashid Kay, took to Twitter on Saturday afternoon to confirm that she was in hospital and that she was in a stable condition without really confirming how she ended up in hospital.

@Gigi_Lamayne is at the hospital and stable.

She’ll be okay. Pray for her???????? — RASHID KAY™ (@rashid_kay) November 3, 2018

After spending the weekend in ICU, Lamayne confirmed this morning on Whatsapp that she had been moved to a medical ward to recover.

Through a series of status updates, Lamayne confirmed the suicide attempt and added: “I am living with depression.

“One day I’ll tell you all about it. I’m thankful to you reading this. I’m thankful to you. Tried to end it. A meltdown of everything around me. I’m sorry I made you hurt and worried, I was just tired. I’ve beeeeen broken.”

She then took to Twitter to share an image of her hand with the message “Deppression Don’t Win” [sic] and the caption: “Awake. It wasn’t time huh…”

The past year has been a tough one for Gigi both professionally and personally.

She changed record labels, lost a close friend in the form of ProKid, lost her boyfriend Sandile Mkhize (DJ Citi Lyts and ProKid’s baby brother), and she lost a mentor in HHP.

