George fires contained for now

The evening was cool with low-speed winds from the east but turning to northeast during the early hours of the morning. These conditions reduced the running lines on the northern fireline and reduced the heat intensity of flare-ups along them, reports George Herald.

They did, however, raise fire lines on the southern side.

Fire lines were active in the de Vlugt area and in the south-west of the fire. Flare-ups were contained through the evening and early hours of the morning. Flare-ups are minimal at the moment and are addressed in short periods of time.

Many lines have effectively been contained, but the long distances and accessibility of lines do make mopping up slow and difficult in places.

The weather for today is predicted to be 11°C on average for the day, with wind speeds of about 12km/h predominantly from the south. 6mm of rain is expected across all divisions, however, this may be less on the northern side of the mountains.

These conditions are conducive to cleaning up activities and increased ground crew resources. If effectively managed, this can result in the current 30% containment of areas to increase to 80% containment by the end of the next four operational periods.

It is planned to replace some of the exhausted Incident Management Teams (IMT) members with rested fresh staff. The cool rainy conditions do allow a good rest opportunity for the regional staff, allowing them to resume positions in the period which shows hotter weather later in the week. Briefing meetings have improved in efficiency and line staff are attending, allowing for improved quality of assignment tasking and better communications throughout the operational period.

Injuries: None

HEROLD TO GEORGE

The southern line on Jonkersberg fire and Groeneweide Farm have not joined yet. Active lines moved south during the evening were anchored on old plantation roads and suppressed where possible. No threats at this point. Plantation lines on the urban interface have been well contained with good scratch lines and effective mopping up. The northern area at Highlands lodge has been contained and are currently in the process of cleaning up.

BUFFELSNEK TO GEORGE

Lines are mostly cleaned and containment actions are progressing. Activities are still focussed on the Goudveld hot lines.

DE VLUGT

Fire lines are still active along Jonkersrust in heavy fuels and alien-infested areas. Dubbelberg, Jonksrus, Enselin, and EP van Rooyen all have active lines which were suppressed and mopped up where possible.

Total Resources – 5 November 6am to 5 November 6pm:

Working on Fire (153 firefighters, 8 vehicles)

GRDM Fire (9 firefighters, 3 vehicles)

George Mun Fire (2 firefighters, 1 vehicle)

Knysna Mun Fire (2 firefighters, 1 vehicle)

Cape Pine (18 firefighters, 6 vehicles)

Cape Nature (46 firefighters, 8 vehicles)

San Parks (10 firefighters, 2 vehicles)

PG Bison (55 firefighters)

West Coast DM Fire (10 firefighters, 3 vehicles)

Cape Winelands DM Fire (8 firefighters, 3 vehicles)

Enviro Volunteer Wildfire Services (2 firefighters, 1 vehicle)

Incident Working Group Africa (3 firefighters, 1 vehicle)

Overberg DM Fire (5 firefighters, 2 vehicles)

TOTAL: 323 firefighters, 39 vehicles

Aerial firefighting

· 6 Spotters (WoF)

· 5 Helicopters (4 from WoF, 1 SAAF)

· 3 Bombers (WoFO

Issued by the Garden Route municipality.

Emergency Call Centre 044 805 5071.

