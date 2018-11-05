 
South Africa 5.11.2018 08:46 am

Toddler’s body recovered after falling into deep pit

Raeesa Kimmie
The surface of a borehole pit that the toddler fell into on Saturday. Photos: Limpopo police

The toddler fell into a borehole pit at Joppie village outside Tzaneen on Saturday.

The body of an 18-month-old toddler who fell into a borehole pit in the Joppe Village in the Letsitele policing area outside Tzaneen was finally retrieved in the early hours of Monday morning, police spokesperson Constable Maphure Manamela confirmed to Polokwane Review.

The toddler, who was identified as Mighty Baloyi, fell into the pit on Saturday afternoon.

ALSO READ: Twin babies extracted from pit toilet in Limpopo

The hole where little Mighty Baloyi fell into. Photo: Limpopo police

Manamela says the police’s search and rescue team, emergency services and the community spent the last two days working around the clock to retrieve the body, and that police are now investigating a case of inquest.

Community members, police and emergency services worked for two days to retrieve the toddler’s body. Photo: Limpopo police

Photo: Limpopo police

“Parents are urged to look after their children, especially the young ones, as they constantly need supervision,” she concluded.

