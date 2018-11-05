UPDATE: Vlakfontein family murder accused case postponed

Two men arrested over the weekend in connection with the murder of seven relatives in Vlakfontein appeared in the Lenasia Magistrates Court on Monday morning.

They have been identified as Fifita Khupe, 61, and Ernest Mabaso, 27.

Mabaso and Khupe both face charges of murder and theft, and Mabaso faces three counts of rape.

Mabaso will not be applying for a bail application, but Khupe wishes to bring a bail application. As such, the duo’s defence lawyer will be assigned to Khupe, and another lawyer will be arranged for Mabaso.

Khupe’s bail application will be held on Monday. Both suspects will remain in custody until November 12.

It was also revealed that Mabaso and Khupe are both foreign nationals. Mabaso is from Zimbabwe, and Khupe is from Mozambique.

Last week Tuesday, it was reported that the bodies were found at a house in Vlakfontein south of Johannesburg.

According to police, a man identified as Ernest Khoza who lived on the property where the bodies were found is alleged to have disappeared shortly after the gruesome discovery.

Officers responded to a complaint from a community member after a resident reported a stench coming from the house.

According to police, officers found a pile of sand in the bedroom where a woman and three children were found buried underneath the sand.

“Police proceeded to a backroom in the same yard where three more bodies, two female adults and a child, were discovered, and also buried beneath sand,” said the Police’s Mavela Masondo.

Seven cases of murder are being investigated.

