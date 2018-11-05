In Europe people said they did not have enough knowledge to feel comfortable buying and using cryptos.

Of the South Africans who own a cryptocurrency, the vast majority (83%) see it as an investment, while 23% use it for online transactions and only 12% use it to transfer money to friends and family. While the fall in price has slowed demand, says Reitz, he does not see this as a negative. “This time last year we were overwhelmed. The price has now stabilised and we are seeing forward momentum and growth.”

The uptake of cryptocurrencies has been marginally higher among younger South Africans but overall age has not proven a significant differentiator. This challenges the common perception that younger consumers are more digitally adept and willing to take on greater financial risk, he says.

Although there has been a significant rise in adoption across the globe, there is still a way to go before cryptocurrency becomes a mainstream payments method. Trust and security remain significant barriers to critical mass adoption.

The survey indicates that 48% of South Africans are concerned about losing money when using cryptocurrencies due to a phishing scam or transaction error. They are also worried (47%) about the availability of a trusted supplier of cryptocurrency. Greater stability in the price of cryptocurrency was only the third-highest factor that influenced confidence in the new technology among South African respondents.

The trading and mining of cryptocurrencies is not currently regulated in South Africa, which doesn’t necessarily make it illegal. While cryptocurrency companies are not required to self-regulate, credible players do, which means behaving as though they are fully regulated by applying stringent Know Your Customer and anti-money-laundering processes.

Regulatory vacuum

The South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) has said that it does not consider cryptocurrencies to be currencies or securities. Currently, the bank’s position is that anyone participating in cryptocurrencies does so at their own risk. Sarb deputy governor Francois Groepe has said previously that there is a bit of a regulatory vacuum with respect to cryptocurrencies and initial coin offerings in South Africa. For this reason Sarb is working with regulators through the Inter-governmental Fintech Working Group to review South Africa’s approach to cryptocurrencies.

Many cryptocurrency companies like Luno are also collaborating closely with international governments, financial institutions and regulators to help define policy, share expertise and deliver practical training that will ultimately bring clarity and protection to businesses and consumers.

However, the tax authorities are less retiring. Sars is keeping a close eye on the development of the market and issued a statement earlier this year saying it views cryptos as assets of an intangible nature, and that existing laws apply with respect to tax. This means it’s up to the taxpayer to properly declare cryptocurrency gains or losses.

Brought to you by Moneyweb