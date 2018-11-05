UPDATE: Convicted racist Vicki Momberg’s appeal postponed until next year

The person who hold the dubious honour of being the first in South Africa to be jailed for her use of the k-word – Vicki Momberg – has had her appeal of both her sentence and conviction at the Randburg Magistrate’s court postponed until next year on Monday morning.

Momberg was released on R2,000 bail in August, four months into her effective two year sentence for crimen injuria.

It was second time lucky for Momberg in July after she was granted leave to appeal her prison sentence, following the denial of the same request in April.

The former estate was found guilty of four counts of crimen injuria in November 2017 after a racist tirade which saw her use ‘the k-word’ 47 times when speaking to a police officer who was attempting to help her after she was the victim of a smash-and-grab incident. READ MORE: Vicki Momberg sentenced to an effective two years behind bars for her racist rant Crimen injuria is defined as a wilful injury to someone’s dignity, caused by the use of obscene or racially offensive language or gestures. Senior public prosecutor Yusuf Baba confirmed that Momberg’s lawyer would meet him to finalise the details of the appeal and said an application for bail, pending the appeal would also be discussed. Momberg was sentenced in March to three years imprisonment with one year suspended for racially abusing the officer. “Respect for one another is sacracent, we are all human beings,” said Magistrate Pravina Raghoonandan while handing over her sentence at the time. READ MORE: Vicki Momberg denied leave to appeal “This case has become public interest and while some may think the sentence is harsh … It must send out a clear message for people who use the K-word.” She said she viewed Momberg’s actions as intentional as the police officer was merely doing his job when she verbally abused him. At the time of the dismissal of Momberg’s first leave of appeal in April, the state argued that the application for leave to appeal by her defence was “defective” and should be dismissed because it is vague. State prosecutor Yusuf Baba read evidence that was provided during the trial to the court which he said were not grounds for the defence to apply for leave to appeal the sentence and conviction.

