South Africa 5.11.2018 08:17 am

Man caught flashing schoolkids in Mpumalanga

Arisja Misselhorn
Highveld Ridge Primary School in Mpumalanga has become the target of a local flasher. Image: Facebook

Police have called on the community to come forward with any information that can lead to the man’s arrest, after several incidents were reported.

A flasher has allegedly been terrorising young school girls in the green strip behind Highveld Ridge Primary School for months, reports Ridge Times.

According principal of the school Marinus Strydom, the man initially exposes his genitals to little girls after school and runs off when a teacher is alerted.

ALSO READ: Pupils living in fear of sexual assault at school

“We have received several complaints over time. We have called in the police to help catch the man.”

The flasher was back last Tuesday, October 24.

According to Strydom, the culprit now waits for his victims before school.

“Some of our children are here very early and the man has been spotted in the green strip behind the playground at about 6.30am.

“We call on the community to assist us in catching this fiend.”

Strydom said another major concern for the school is the people who drink and use drugs in the field right next to the school and close to the Senecta Shopping Centre.

“Our learners have to pass there when going to and from school and we feel that area is really unsafe and unsavoury.”

Anyone with information that can help the police catch the flasher are asked to contact the Secunda Police Station at 017 624 2000.

