Afrikaner lobby group AfriForum has obtained a warrant from the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria to seize movable assets belonging to the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and its CIC Julius Malema to recover R337‚758 in legal fees from a lawsuit brought by AfriForum against Malema and the EFF.

The suit was for an interdict to prevent the EFF from inciting people to grab or enter land illegally.

According to Times Live AfriForum said the warrant will be given to the sheriff to identify and auction off assets owned by the party and Malema.

“Malema and the EFF owe AfriForum this amount‚ due to the North Gauteng High Court issuing two cost orders against Malema and the EFF in favour of AfriForum since March 2017‚” said AfriForum in a statement.

The EFF told the publication they had no record of being served with a costs order and that they are currently appealing the matter.

“For a costs order to be enforced‚ the attorneys of EFF must be served with a Notice of Intention to Tax a Bill of Costs which we have no record of. We would like to investigate the circumstances following the warrant of execution against a costs order‚” the EFF said.

