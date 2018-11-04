DA suspects De Lille will revive ID

A number of former and current Democratic Alliance (DA) members have gone on the record to state their belief that recently resigned Cape Town mayor Patricia De Lille is planning to revive her Independent Democrats party.

Speaking to journalists outside the Western Cape High court last Wednesday, De Lille said she would take two weeks off to consider her options and consult her family before announcing what her next move will be. She did mention that she is in the process of writing a book and will be focusing more on that during her time off.

She also added that she remains resolute to serve her country in any capacity.

Speaking to City Press, Western Cape DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela confirmed that the party was aware of these alleged plans.

“Voters in South Africa have rejected racial nationalist parties. Patricia De Lille’s praise singers keep on peddling this lie that the DA will lose coloured voters and possibly the Western Cape,” said Madikizela.

Another unnamed DA leader stated that ID was never deregistered as a party and mentioned the timing of the claims of racis being leveled against the DA.

According to the publication, Greg Barnado, who is one of the many DA members who resigned in support of De Lille hinted that a new movement may be on the horizon.

Although the DA believes the move to revive the ID is an attempt to draw numbers away from their supporter base in the province, Madikizela has slammed the belief that the DA’s success in the province is owed to De Lille’s leadership.

Never one to reveal all her cards, De Lille has not confirmed or denied these reports.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

