Imprisoned crime bosses believed to be behind R1m Pete Mihalik hit

“Well placed sources” have reportedly confirmed to the Sunday Times that two imprisoned crime bosses issued a R1 million hit on Cape Town advocate Pete Mihalik from their prison cells.

The publication details a chain of recruits which includes a Gugulethu tavern owner serving time for armed robbery, a 35-year-old taxi boss in Khayelitsha and two KwaZulu-Natal men.

The KZN natives Sizwe Biyela, 26 and Nkosinathi Khumalo, 31, appeared in the Cape Town magistrate’s court on Thursday in connection with the shooting.

The taxi boss who was recruited by the tavern owner was reportedly paid R500,000 while the other R500,000 was shared between the two KZN men who were commissioned by the taxi boss.

The publication also referred to a middle-man who is in hiding from both police and members of the criminal underworld.

His life is at stake because he is the link that connects the parties involved and he is the police’s only hope of confirming the origin of the hit.

Mihalik was gunned down execution style on Tuesday while dropping his eight-year-old child off at Reddam House Altlantic Seaboard school in Green Point.

Mihalik gained notoriety for defending a long list of high-profile people including murder-accused Jason Rohde as well as a list of underworld figures.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

