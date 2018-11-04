Traffic alert – N3 toll road closed on Sunday morning

The N3 toll road has been closed in both directions near Tweedie in KwaZulu-Natal (interchange 107) to allow Eskom to replace power cables, the N3TC operating company said on Sunday morning.

“Traffic congestion and delays will be experienced today [Sunday] between Hilton and Mooi River while the temporary closure is in place to allow Eskom to replace overhead power cables at the Petronet substation near Tweedie and at the Midmar pump station,” the company said in a statement.

All lanes towards Johannesburg (northbound) and Pietermaritzburg (southbound) were expected to re-open at 11am.

Heavy motor vehicles were being stacked on the N3 toll route while light motor vehicles were being diverted at Midmar (Interchange 103) and at Nottingham Road/Mount West (Interchange 132).

Road users were advised to confirm the status of the road closure with N3TC’s 24-hour helpline on 0800 N3 Help (0800-63-4357) or the RTI communications centre (033-342-3939). Real-time traffic updates could an also be obtained by following N3TC on Twitter: @N3Route, the company said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.