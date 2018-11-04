Gigaba dares detractors to charge him with perjury

“If the argument is that I have lied under oath, and I have not been given an opportunity to clear my name, then that’s what they should go ahead and do,” Gigaba told the publication.

The minister went on to add that he believes that there is an orchestrated plan to destroy his career by assassinating his character.

“The intention is to destroy me and force me out. I’m being demonised and proclaimed as public enemy No 1.,” said Gigaba.

He told City Press that it is for that specific reason that he would not be giving in to calls from to resign.

“If I do that, I will be giving in to a devious plot. It means that from now on and henceforth, everybody who is a victim of a political campaign of slander and destruction must simply surrender to those who have the resources and capacity to wage such campaigns,” said Gigaba.

He went on to say that his unnamed detractors must wage their war on him as he is ready for it.

“I am going to fight to the bitter end, they must not think they can walk all over me,” added Gigaba.

Another reason for Gigaba’s belief that there is a campaign against him is the fact that he reportedly has to change his passwords on a regular basis due to frequent attempts to access them by outsiders.

Gigaba also addressed Tuesday’s upcoming inquiry stating that he believes the inquiries are being “cooked up” in an attempt to keep him busy with things unrelated to his ministerial work.