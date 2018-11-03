 
menu
South Africa 3.11.2018 04:07 pm

Man exposes himself to Secunda school girls

Arisja Misselhorn

The man has been spotted in the green strip behind the playground at about 6.30am.

A flasher has been terrorising young school girls in the green strip behind Highveld Ridge Primary School for months reports Ridge Times.

According the principal, Mr Marinus Strydom, the man exposes his genitals to little girls after school and then runs off the minute a teacher is alerted.

“We have received several complaints over time. We have called in the police to help catch the man.”

The flasher was back on Tuesday, 24 October.

According to Mr Strydom, the culprit now waits for his victims before school.

“Some of our children are here very early and the man has been spotted in the green strip behind the playground at about 6.30am.

“We call on the community to assist us in catching this fiend.”

Mr Strydom said another major concern for the school is the people who drink and use drugs in the field right next to the school and close to the Senecta Shopping Centre.

“Our learners have to pass there when going to and from school, and we feel that area is really unsafe and unsavoury.”

Anyone with information that can help the police catch the flasher are asked to contact the Secunda Police Station at 017 624 2000.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
22 wanted suspects arrested in CPT police operation 17.11.2018
Three men arrested for horrific Welkom murder 15.11.2018
Two security guards killed on construction site in Cape Town 14.11.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

04

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.