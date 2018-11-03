 
South Africa 3.11.2018 03:10 pm

One of Joburg’s most wanted hijackers arrested

CNS reporter

Sandton police recently arrested three hijackers linked to more than 31 cases in Sandton and surrounds.

One of the most wanted hijackers in the Johannesburg North Cluster was recently arrested in Bramley, reports Sandton Chronicle.

The suspect, who is on the list of the Top 10 Most Wanted Hijackers, was arrested during Operation Buya Mthetho (bring back the law).

This is according to Captain Granville Meyer, spokesperson for the Sandton Police Station who said that he was arrested alongside two other carjackers.

“The trio is linked to 31 cases of carjackings at the London Road and Marlboro Drive offramp,” said Meyer.

He said the suspects are currently in detention and will appear in court soon.

