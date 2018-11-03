The constructive dismissal of the first black class teacher in Rustenburg Girls Junior’s 125-year history has left the school red-faced after Nozipho Mthembu alleged they discriminated against her and constructively dismissed her by coercing her to resign.

The teacher, who was appointed by their school at the beginning of this year approached the Commission for Conciliation‚ Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) seeking recourse after she says the school singled her out and made her seem incompetent.

Mthembu detailed how they did this through a “mentorship programme” that left her more “traumatised than supported,” reports Times Live.

Times Live also reports that school governor Natalie Maimane‚ the wife of DA leader Mmusi Maimane‚ did not respond to e-mails‚ text messages and phone calls about social media posts alleging she played a role in Mthembu’s departure.

“[Some parents] questioned my competency and were unhappy that I was teaching their children. One parent was apparently so unhappy that she decided to take her daughter out of my class to be home-schooled and only to return to the school next year‚” Mthembu said, alleging that this is what the school’s principal Di Berry and governing body chairman Gavin Downard told her when they coerced her to resign.

Among the ways in which the parents and managerial staff at the school discriminated against Mthembu included her account of an instance in which they questioned her qualifications and asked her to prove them.

“The discrimination was subtle‚ yet so painful. I was the only teacher who had to make additional lesson plans for everything that I taught. I was the only teacher to whom a ‘mentor’ could come any time of the day and teach my class on my behalf,” said Mthembu to the publication.

The education department admitted to being aware of racism at the school but said they could not comment on the CCMA case and Mthembu’s dismissal.

The school’s spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said the school was committed to changing in future, adding “the department has engaged extensively with the [governing body]‚ concerned parents‚ as well as the staff. The school has committed itself to ensure that the school transforms itself into one that embraces diversity.”

Following the CCMA arbitration, the school apologised to Mthembu in a letter stating that they were sorry for her experience. They also admitted to being aware of the lack of diversity in their staff compliment but insisted that they were committed to changing this.

A group of parents who have children at the school have come out in support of Mthembu and have called themselves Parents for Change.

They are particularly incensed by how the school treated her and painted her dismissal as a voluntary exit.

