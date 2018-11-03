 
South Africa 3.11.2018 10:38 am

Numsa to contest 2019 elections

Citizen reporter
Members and supporters of the National Union of Metalworkers march through Johannesburg on 21 March 2018. Picture: Michel Bega

After having their initial attempt to register blocked, the union has officially been given the go-ahead.

The National Union of Metalworkers South Africa (Numsa) will now be able to register as a political party and contest the 2019 elections.

EWN reports that the union’s attempts to register as a socialist revolutionary workers’ party was blocked in July by the Independent Electorate Commission due to a problem with the party’s logo.

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola welcomed the decision before adding that it “is going to strengthen the work that we’ve already been doing on the ground”.

Following the party’s initial announcement of their intention to contest the 2016 and 2019 elections, former ANC spokesperson Keith Khoza said the ANC was confident that Cosatu members would remain in the ANC, SACP and Cosatu tripartite alliance.

“Any political party formed out of the alliance will not succeed,” said Khoza.

