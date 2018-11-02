Lucky Montana reminds ANC they are marching against their own e-tolls

The controversial e-tolls on Gauteng’s freeways have no future as long as the African National Congress (ANC) remains in charge, Gauteng Premier and provincial ANC chairperson David Makhura said on Friday.

However, not everyone was convinced on Friday.

“The e-tolls have no future in the plans of this province, as long as as the ANC is in charge. The e-tolls can only have a future in this Gauteng if the ANC is not in charge,” Makhura said.

Makhura led thousands of ANC members, marching with Congress of SA Trade Unions (Cosatu), the South African Communist Party, civic society organisations like Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) and members of the public on a march to the Union Buildings, demanding that e-tolls be scrapped.

He said the majority of people who drove past the e-tolls daily were working class and middle class South Africans.

The large crowd also protested high data costs and the value added tax (VAT) increase on basic food items.

“The e-tolls were given a chance but they failed. They have failed totally and completely. We cannot deal with the debt by hoping that the money will come from the tolls. We are not irresponsible, we want that debt to be paid, we know there is a debt. Let us look at alternative forms of funding to pay off that debt once and for all,” he said.

“Data is affecting the economy. It’s not just affecting young people. Our economy is not able to grow because the cost of data is too much. Data increases the cost of doing business, and it also increases the cost of living.”

The protesters’ memorandum was received by Minister Jeff Radebe, on behalf of Ramaphosa.

The former Prasa CEO, Lucky Montana was not impressed with the spectacle on Friday.

In accepting the memo, Minister Jeff Radebe does not tell those marching that he, together with SANRAL and the Gauteng Provincial Government under the ANC, agreed to implement the very Scheme that everyone is marching against today. We live in interesting times! — Lucky Montana (@MontanaLucky) November 2, 2018

The ANC Gauteng should also tell the public about the huge public funds being pumped annually into the Bombela Consortium (which runs the Gautrain) in the form of a “Patronage Guarantee”. The Patronage Guarantee is premised on roads being tolled & benefits certain vested groups. — Lucky Montana (@MontanaLucky) November 2, 2018

It is clear that the ANC has taken a decision to scrap the e-tolls for political expediency (2019 elections). However, this is not in the long-term interest of the country or the efficiency & productivity of the Gauteng City Region. Future generations will pay the price for this. — Lucky Montana (@MontanaLucky) November 2, 2018

Wayne Duvenage, OUTA & vehicle manufacturers have today scored a major strategic victory. They’ve succeeded to get the ANC Gauteng & COSATU to adopt their agenda as our own. Tell no lies, claim no easy victory. The ANC was part of the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Scheme, period. — Lucky Montana (@MontanaLucky) November 2, 2018

– African News Agency (ANA)

