South Africa 2.11.2018 02:26 pm

Two members of Ahmed Kathrada’s family killed in attempted robbery

Citizen reporter
Late struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada.

The late struggle stalwart’s nephew and grandnephew were both shot and killed at Schweizer-Reneke, his birthplace in North West.

An attempted robbery in the North West on Thursday night has left two of Ahmed Kathrada’s family members dead, News24 has reported.

Yunus Kathrada (65 years old) and his son, also named Ahmed (28 years old), were both shot and killed in Schweizer-Reneke, the late struggle hero’s hometown in North West.

The younger Ahmed Kathrada, reportedly a Muslim cleric, was returning home at 9pm when he was met with two attackers upon opening his gate, SAPS sergeant Kelebogile Moleko told News24.

He was shot in the chest, which caused his father to try to run after the men, upon which he was shot in the head.

The cleric succumbed to his injuries in hospital while his father died on the scene.

Ahmed Kathrada Foundation spokesperson Neeshan Balton, who was on his way to North West for the funeral, told News24: “Everybody is in a state of shock.”

Moleko confirmed that the police were searching for the killers.

The attackers were not able to steal anything.

Ahmed Kathrada passed away at age 87 in March, 2017.

Alongside Nelson Mandela, the man affectionately known as ‘Kathy’ was one of the eight South African anti-apartheid activists jailed in the 1964 Rivonia Trial for allegedly plotting to overthrow the apartheid government.

He was sent to prison alongside Mandela, spending 26 years locked up in total, 18 of which were on Robben Island.

