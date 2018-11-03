WATCH: Jacarandas turn Joburg and Pretoria into a purple paradise

Each year in October and November, Johannesburg and Pretoria residents are treated to a spectacle of flowering Jacaranda trees, decorating the province in a swathe of purple blossoms.
Many say it is one of the highlights of living in Gauteng, even attracting international tourists who book tours to view the display.
Our photographers took to the streets to capture this natural extravaganza.
Jacarandas invade urban streets in Johannesburg, 01 November 2018. Picture: Refilwe Modise
Jacaranda trees in bloom in Johannesburg at the Westpark cemetary, 23 October 2018. Picture: Tracy lee Stark
Jacaranda trees in bloom in Johannesburg at the Westpark cemetary, 23 October 2018. Picture: Tracy lee Stark
Gardener David Sibaya poses for a photograph in front of a Jacaranda tree and bougainvillea growing together at a property in Alberton, 25 October 2018. Sibaya has worked at this property for 13 years. Picture: Michel Bega
Residents of the Zandspruit informal settlement go about their daily lifes along a Jacaranda-lined street, 25 October 2018. Picture: Michel Bega
A lonely Jacaranda tree is seen on a hill near a busy intersection in Centurion, 23 October 2018, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
A gardener is seen tending to the overflow of Jacaranda flowers on his street, 23 October 2018, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
A bee is spotted near some Jacaranda blossoms. Picture: Neil McCartney
Picture: Neil McCartney
A man walks down a street in Kensington, lined by Jacaranda trees. Picture: Neil McCartney
The sun shines through blossoming Jacaranda trees in Kensington. Picture: Neil McCartney
