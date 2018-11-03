Each year in October and November, Johannesburg and Pretoria residents are treated to a spectacle of flowering Jacaranda trees, decorating the province in a swathe of purple blossoms.

Many say it is one of the highlights of living in Gauteng, even attracting international tourists who book tours to view the display.

Our photographers took to the streets to capture this natural extravaganza.

WATCH: Jacarandas turn Joburg and Pretoria into a purple paradise Each year in October and November Johannesburg and Pretoria residents are treated to a spectacle of flowering Jacaranda trees, decorating the province in a swathe of purple blossoms. Posted by The Citizen News on Friday, 2 November 2018

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.