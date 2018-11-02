Man shot in head after alleged car feud

On Monday evening, Nhlanhla Masemula said goodbye to her husband Mxolisi Mgcina, 35, for the last time. Mgcina was shot on the property of a mine in the early hours of the next morning, reports Witbank News.

“We are not sure why he was shot and there is still no reason for this terrible shooting,” said Mr Phineas Mashigo, Mgcina’s uncle from Rietspruit. Mgcina was apparently in his bakkie on the mine premises when he was shot in the head.

At approximately 3am on Tuesday morning, Mgcina’s lifeless body was discovered inside the vehicle.

By 5am his family members were notified about his death.

Mgcina grew up in Ga-Nala and he then later moved to Nkangala where he finished his high school career.

He married his wife, Nhlanhla, and they had a daughter. Mgcina also had another daughter from a previous relationship.

Mgcina’s family believes that he was killed because of an ongoing feud about a car.

According to them, Mgcina was in possession of another person’s car. When Mgcina wanted to give the car back to this person, they allegedly told Mgcina that the car had been scratched.

That is when this unknown person said to Mgcina that in fact, they did not want the car back, but rather for Mgcina to pay them R30,000.

It is alleged that Mgcina paid R25,000 over to the other person, and said once he received the car papers, he would give him the remaining R5,000.

As time went by, Mgcina waited for the car papers which never arrived, and the two had an argument over the car papers and the remaining R5,000.

Then the unknown person told Mgcina that they wanted R60,000 for the car. Mgcina and the other person continued to argue about the price of the car and the papers.

It is alleged that the unknown person then told Mgcina that they were going to kill him.

Before Mgcina went to work on Monday evening, this unknown person allegedly visited the house twice, threatening Mgcina’s life again.

“He was a very happy person, always friendly and he smiled every day,” said Mashigo.

He leaves behind his wife, his two daughters, his mother, and two siblings.

“He was such a bubbly person, the joker of the family. He will be remembered for always saying at family gatherings he wants ‘desert’ instead of dessert,” said his cousin, Lungile Ntsele.

