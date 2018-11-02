EFF: Moyane sacking shows Ramaphosa’s confusion and lack of character

The Economic Freedom Fighters has criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to fire former South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Tom Moyane “without following any due and fair processes”.

In a statement on Friday, the party said Moyane’s sacking was part of Ramaphosa’s “unlawful general war” against black professionals.

“Ramaphosa has fired Moyane because of the recommendations and advice of the interim report by the Nugent Commission. This is clearly unlawful and unconstitutional for many reasons. Among them is that the Nugent Commission itself may soon be declared unlawful by the Constitutional Court as it has been taken under review. Thus Ramaphosa has no business pre-empting that court decision.”

According to the party, firing Moyane through the Nugent Commission showed Ramaphosa’s “confusion” and “lack of character and leadership”.

Read more: Ramaphosa fires Tom Moyane as Sars commissioner

“It confirms the violation of natural justice espoused by the principle of double jeopardy in that all along the Nugent Commission was about firing Moyane, when at the same time there was a disciplinary process against him.”

Though the party has criticised the decision to fire Moyane, it however, reiterated that it was not of the view that the former Sars commissioner was innocent. It, in fact, believed he was part of the problems during former president Jacob Zuma’s reign.

“However, we cannot allow Ramaphosa, Pravin Gordhan, the media, and other agents of white monopoly capital to suspend the Constitution for the flimsy excuse a ‘state capture clean up’. The rule of law must be respected at all times regardless of who is suspected of wrongdoing.

“The Bill of Rights must be applied equally to those human beings, regardless of whether we like them or dislike them. These are the ideas for which Solomon Mahlangu, Steve Biko, and many others died for.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.