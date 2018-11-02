 
South Africa 2.11.2018 09:53 am

George fires calm down as authorities watch for flare-ups

CNS Reporter
A smokey sun rises over George. Image: Eugene Gunning

It was relatively cold last night with no wind which created good conditions for firefighters to work in the area.

The George municipality says there is a long active fire line from the east to the southerly direction; the fire line jumped the road at Dubells road to the north making a horse shoe shape, they told George Herald.

It was relatively cold last night with no wind, which created good conditions for firefighters to work in the area around the Dubells Sawmill.

The municipality also provided updates on fires in the region:

George / Seven Passes
SANParks has a team present to monitor the smouldering spots inside the fire line – there are no open flames, only smoke.

George / Saasveld
Flare-ups reported inside the forest.

George waterworks / Denneoord

No open flames, only smoke.

George / Plantation Road
Safe at this stage

Karatara
The fire is under control and there are no open flames, only spots in the area that are smouldering. A spotter plane was doing a recce flight over the Samwill at Karatara.

An SANDF Oryx has been deployed to George to assist with any active fires.

Official bank account for fire support:

Financial donations to be made to George Municipality bank account:
Bank: ABSA
Rekeningnommer/Account Number: 01022220981
Takkode / Branch Code: 632005
SWIFT CODE: ABSAZAJJCPE-SORTCODE 632005
Tipe / Type: Tjek/Cheque
BTW/VAT NO: 4630193664
Email: rharmse@george.gov.za
Website: www.george.org.za
Deposit(o) verwysing / reference : Fire/Disaster
Faks/fax: 086 6457188

Statement courtesy of the George Municipality

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

