 
menu
South Africa 2.11.2018 08:38 am

Ramaphosa to testify at state capture inquiry

Citizen reporter
Cyril Ramaphosa’s economic stimulus package shows that he and his political allies are in charge of economic policy. GCIS

Cyril Ramaphosa’s economic stimulus package shows that he and his political allies are in charge of economic policy. GCIS

Ramaphosa in September expressed his openness to testify at the inquiry, if called on to do so.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed that he will be giving evidence in the state capture inquiry, he said on Thursday, reports IOL.

The inquiry seeks to investigate allegations of state capture corruption and fraud in the public sector, including organs of state, implicating former President Jacob Zuma and the Gupta family. His participation in the inquiry was confirmed at an engagement with the Foreign Correspondents’ Association of Southern Africa.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa happy to testify at Zondo commission

Ramaphosa in September expressed his openness to testify at the inquiry, if called on to do so.

“As president of the ANC I can never dissociate myself and run away from a commission that we said should be set up,” he said.

“The issue of state capture is one that has affected all in the country. Details have come as a shock and things that were not apparent are now being put forward,” Ramaphosa continued.

The president also expressed a desire to “bring back” the money lost during the alleged looting of the state.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
WATCH: ‘This is how it starts,’ said ‘sangoma’ Malema of Ramaphosa in February 17.11.2018
Mthembu says Ramaphosa’s u-turn on Bosasa shows he is a ‘true leader’ 17.11.2018
WATCH: Ramaphosa and Thami’s hilarious interview on having gay friends 15.11.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

05

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.