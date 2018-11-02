Ramaphosa to testify at state capture inquiry

President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed that he will be giving evidence in the state capture inquiry, he said on Thursday, reports IOL.

The inquiry seeks to investigate allegations of state capture corruption and fraud in the public sector, including organs of state, implicating former President Jacob Zuma and the Gupta family. His participation in the inquiry was confirmed at an engagement with the Foreign Correspondents’ Association of Southern Africa.

ON THE COMMISSION OF INQUIRY INTO ALLEGATIONS OF STATE CAPTURE: President @CyrilRamaphosa responds to questions from international media on various domestic and international issues at an engagement with the Foreign Correspondents’ Association of Southern Africa #FCASA pic.twitter.com/5nBsbFQ58W — PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) November 1, 2018

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa happy to testify at Zondo commission

Ramaphosa in September expressed his openness to testify at the inquiry, if called on to do so.

“As president of the ANC I can never dissociate myself and run away from a commission that we said should be set up,” he said.

“The issue of state capture is one that has affected all in the country. Details have come as a shock and things that were not apparent are now being put forward,” Ramaphosa continued.

The president also expressed a desire to “bring back” the money lost during the alleged looting of the state.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.