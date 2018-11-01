HHP’s family continues vicious battle with his ‘deplorable’ partner

The family of South African rapper Jabulani ‘HHP’ Tsambo has described the claims made by the rapper’s ‘wife’, Lerato Sengadi, in court papers as “outrageous” and sensational, saying the court challenge sought to impugn the good image and person of HHP.

In court papers submitted to the High Court in Johannesburg, Sengadi wants the court to declare her marriage to HHP legal and force the family to provide details of the deceased’s whereabouts. She also wants the family to be stopped from proceeding with the funeral and not release HHP’s body to anyone other than her.

In response to the legal challenge, Tsambo family spokesperson Nkululeko Ncana said on Thursday the shameless untruths peddled by Sengadi with the aim of soliciting sympathy from an unsuspecting public will be adequately addressed at an appropriate time.

“It is deplorable and in bad taste that rather than mourning (HHP), matters of self-interest and grandstanding are elevated above all else, especially during this painful period. The desire to prevent our family from giving (HHP) a dignified send-off is insensitive and atrocious at best, and at worst, the action is tantamount to an act of violence on the memory and legacy of (HHP) who touched millions of lives through his music and personal interactions with his fans.”

Ncana said it was a shame that beloved HHP was not around to dismiss the lies that have been peddled about him, saying everyone that ever crossed his path will attest to his loving nature.

“As law-abiding citizens, we have full confidence in our courts and believe that a reasonable outcome in the interest of justice will be arrived at,” he added.

The 38-year-old rapper’s funeral is set to take place on November 3 at the Mmabatho Convention Centre.

On Wednesday the Sowetan reported that HHP’s father reportedly said Sengadi was not the rapper’s wife.

Family spokesperson Nkululeko Ncana also released a statement on Monday dismissing Sengadi’s claim that she was married to the rapper.

Ncana reportedly told the newspaper that on the day HHP passed, Sengadi and her mother went to the rapper’s house and asked to be given his policy documents, wallet, and cellphone.

The musician died late last month with South Africans, from fellow musicians to fans, paying tribute to the rap legend.

