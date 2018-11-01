Angry West Rand municipality workers still not paid

Angry West Rand District Municipality (WRDM) employees have returned to council offices to question management after their 12pm payment deadline was not met.

A lunchtime picket has begun outside the #WestRandMunicipality over unpaid salaries. @OpenNewsSA pic.twitter.com/2Lm0FG6Sq1 — Rianté Naidoo (@RianteP) November 1, 2018

#WestRandMunicipality Some salaries are yet to be paid by the midday deadline set by disgruntled workers pic.twitter.com/rjjxo1prOm — Nickolaus Bauer (@NickolausBauer) November 1, 2018

eNCA reports that about 70 WRDM councillors were freed this morning after spending over 12 hours in council chambers overnight.

They were held there by employees who had reached their wits’ end after several months of non-payment of salaries.

According to Times Live, the municipality invested R77 million in VBS Mutual Bank and the shortfall following the bank’s looting scandal triggered the municipality’s financial troubles.

Municipality workers confirmed to the publication that only workers on lower salary scales received their salaries.

Many were expecting their salaries on October 25 but they were disappointed to learn that they had not been paid.

Employees at the #WestRandMunicipality are assembling outside to picket. They are expecting to receive cell phone notifications at noon indicating salary payments. @OpenNewsSA pic.twitter.com/b9AhWWJqrv — Rianté Naidoo (@RianteP) November 1, 2018

Among those who have not received their salaries are the mayor, councillors, executives, managers and supervisors.

According to eNCA, the finance MMC says they need R30 million just to cover the salaries that have not been paid over the past few months, including other benefit obligations such as medical aid and pension funds.

Today’s striking workers took their grievances to the CFO’s office where they were assured by his staff that they have been paid and the funds will reflect in due time.

#WestRandMunicipality The sit in outside the CFO’s office continues. Officials in his office argue salaries have been paid but are merely yet to reflect. pic.twitter.com/rfAaY8Ofs1 — Nickolaus Bauer (@NickolausBauer) November 1, 2018

