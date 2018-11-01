 
South Africa 1.11.2018 03:11 pm

A black weekend in store for areas of Roodepoort

Lungi Ndimande
Picture: AFP/Sia KAMBOU

The planned power outage is set to start at 10pm on Saturday until 6am on Sunday 4 November.

City Power has warn residents of a few areas in Roodepoort that they will face power interruptions on Saturday, reports the Roodepoort Record.

The purpose of the power interruption is for City Power to do maintenance work on their network to better their service.

The planned power outage was set to start at 10pm on Saturday until 6am on Sunday.

The following areas will be affected:

• Witpoortjie

• Davidsonville

• Technicon

• Matholesville

• Westgate Shopping Centre

• Roodepoort West

• Manufacta

• Grobler Park

• Reefhaven

• Roodepoort CBD

• Goudrand

• Cresswell Park

• Princess

• Lindhaven

As the supply may be restored at any time, residents are urged to treat their electricity supply points as live at all times.

City Power said it regretted any inconvenience that may be caused by these interruptions.

For more information call 0860 562 874.

