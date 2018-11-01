West Rand shooting was not a hostage situation

A shootout at a church that left three people injured earlier today has been dubbed a violent clash fuelled by a church rivalry and not a hostage situation as previously reported.

Power FM reports that police spokesperson Mavela Masondo said a group of church members shot at and assaulted a rival group that was approaching the International Pentecost Holiness Church in Zuurbekom in the West Rand on Thursday.

Several firearms had been recovered from church members at the scene and Masondo confirmed they would be sent for ballistic testing.

Police are investigating a case of attempted murder and malicious damage to property following the clash.

A void in leadership that was created by the death of church founder Glayton Modise in 2016 has left the church leaders at each other’s throats with this violent clash becoming the latest development in the factional war.

Those who were injured in the shootout have since been taken to hospital and are currently recovering from their injuries.

