Nicholas Ninow’s mental illness no excuse for rape, say many

It became clear this morning, at Dros rape accused Nicholas Ninow’s third court appearance, that his mental health is set to feature prominently in his trial, with his defence lawyers detailing his mental health record which they say includes a diagnosis for bipolar disorder, drug abuse, and several suicide attempts and with the judge ruling that he will, for now, be housed at mental health facility Weskoppies.

Since the postponement of his case until November 28, many have expressed the view that mental health should not be a mitigating factor when it comes to rape.

According to IOL, the #NotInMyName campaign’s Siyabulela Jentile told an audience of protesters outside Pretoria Magistrates Court this morning that men cannot be allowed to rape and blame their actions on insanity.

#NotInMyName was one of the many groups of people picketing outside the court, with the ANC Women’s League (ANCWL), Bikers Against Child Abuse, the Nelson Mandela Children’s Foundation, EFF, and DA among the others.

Jentile’s views have been widely echoed on social media.

Some feel that the attempts of Ninow’s lawyers to highlight his mental health history are not just wrong, but indicative of his privilege. Some tweets hinted at this privilege while others were more explicit, expressing the opinion that Ninow’s mental health is only becoming a significant factor in his trial due to him being white.

Some have suggested that, by allowing Ninow’s defence to use mental illness as an excuse for his actions, mental health is being stigmatised.

“Drugs and bipolar disorder do not magically turn anyone into a paedophile and a rapist,” wrote one user.

Notably, it was the prosecutor in the case, Sanet Jacobson, not the defence, who suggested he should be sent to Weskoppies for psychiatric evaluation, in the “interests of justice”.

Ninow is a pedophile and a rapist because HE’s A PEDOPHILE AND A RAPIST. Drugs and bipolar disorder do not magically turn anyone into a pedophile and a rapist. Stop stigmasing mental health. #DrosRape https://t.co/duohcJ1d2v — Pieter Howes (@PieterHowes) November 1, 2018

Rape is about power and control and yes we know they need a shrink. I hope the Dros rapist finds his shrink in jail.

It must not become another case of privilege. — Vinthi Neufeld (@VinSocialNews) November 1, 2018

So if his gonna drop the mental illness bomb, can #omotoso drop the "having demons" bomb??? Is that how our law is set up?… I'll mannered action can be justified now?? #Dros — Josy Mapea (@JosyMapea) November 1, 2018

The guy who raped a kid at Dros has been referred to Weskoppies instead of prison. He has a history of "bipolar and substance drug abuse". Qwhite expected. — Ngevi (@ThabangSer) November 1, 2018

#DrosRape No!! Bipolar doesn't make you a rapist. Imagine if the Dros rapist was a black person!! Just Imagine!!!! — GlobalSuperStar (@Inferno_04) November 1, 2018

Nicholas Ninow rapes a child, he's given a psych eval. Xolile Tose rapes a child, he's tried and sentenced to life. Oscar Pistorius kills his GF, he gets a psych eval and a slap on the wrist. Sandie Mantsoe kills his GF, he's tried and sentenced to 32years in prison.#DrosRape — ♥tshego♥ (@TshegoMaako) November 1, 2018

