I would have left DA if there was racism – Van Damme

DA MP Phumzile van Damme on Thursday came out in defence of the party against racism claims following the resignation of mayoral committee member for transport and housing Brett Herron.

This happened only a day after the resignation of Patricia de Lille as a member of the party and mayor of the City of Cape Town.

Speaking to the media in Salt River following his resignation, Herron accused the Cape Town City council of being slow in providing low-cost social housing closer to the CBD, before talking about alleged racism within the party.

“I believe it exists,” he was quoted as saying.

Herron was charged by the DA in terms of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act in line with the recommendations of the Bowmans report.

However, Van Damme slammed the racism claims, saying it was mind-boggling that someone who thought the party was racist would serve in it for years.

“If you think the DA is racist, leave,” she said on Twitter following Herron’s statement, claiming she would also leave if she thought the party was racist.

“If I ever feel the DA is so [racist], I’d pack my bags and work elsewhere. Who in their right mind would further the cause of a racist party?” she said.

Her followers, however, criticised her for her statement, with some saying they would save her tweets for future reference.

“Don’t worry, you will be saying so in no time. For now you’ve blindfolded yourself like they did. Sizova kwangawe [we’ll hear from you],” said one of her followers.

But Van Damme felt that follower was “insulting” her intelligence.

“You may think me stupid, but that’s on you. I know who I am and do not need your validation,” she said.

