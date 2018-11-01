HHP’s ‘customary’ wife heads to court to stop rapper’s funeral

South African rapper Jabulani ‘HHP’ Tsambo’s “customary wife”, Lerato Sengadi, has launched a court action against the rapper’s family in a bid to stop the funeral planned for Sunday.

In court papers submitted to the High Court in Johannesburg, Sengadi wants the court to declare her marriage to HHP legal and force the family to provide details of the deceased’s whereabouts.

She also wants the family to be stopped from proceeding with the funeral and not release HHP’s body to anyone other than her.

The 38-year-old rapper’s funeral is set to take place on November 3 at the Mmabatho Convention Centre.

#BREAKING #HHP’s wife is heading to court wanting to bury the deceased. Lerato Sengadi is demanding to know the whereabouts to the deceased remains. pic.twitter.com/C3GThi3Xpb — Samkele Maseko (@samkelemaseko) November 1, 2018

On Wednesday the Sowetan reported that HHP’s father reportedly said Sengadi was not the rapper’s wife.

Family spokesperson Nkululeko Ncana also released a statement on Monday dismissing Sengadi’s claim that she was married to the rapper.

Ncana reportedly told the newspaper that on the day HHP passed, Sengadi and her mother went to the rapper’s house and asked to be given his policy documents, wallet, and cellphone.

The musician died at age 38 late last month with South Africans, from fellow musicians to fans, paying tribute to the rap legend.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.