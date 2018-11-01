 
South Africa 1.11.2018 10:29 am

UPDATE: PICS: Shooting in West Rand church due to faction fighting

Citizen reporter
Picture: Twitter.

Picture: Twitter.

A rivalry between churches is believed to be behind the incident that has seen one person shot and two others hurt.

A shooting at a church on 5th Avenue in Zuurbekom, Randfontein, has led to what was believed to be a hostage situation, but has since been reported to be fighting between rival factions in the church.

Sources at the scene reported on Thursday morning that a task force had gone in. SAPS managed to rescue four from the building, reports say.

Early reports indicated that one person had been shot in the shoulder and two others hurt, reportedly while trying to flee.

READ MORE: West Rand shooting was not a hostage situation

All three have been hospitalised.

According to Shawn Herbst, Netcare 911 spokesperson, they received an emergency call at 8.00 this morning. “As our paramedics arrived on scene, they heard gunshots and were prevented from entering the crime scene. One man was shot. He and two other injured persons have been taken to a hospital, Randfontein Herald reported earlier today.

“According to witnesses, a rivalry between churches lead to the incident, but this has not yet been confirmed. Police are still on the scene and it is believed that there are still some people in the church,” Herbst said.

Picture: Randfontein Herald.

Picture: Randfontein Herald.

Picture: Randfontein Herald.

Picture: Randfontein Herald.

Picture: Randfontein Herald.

Picture: Randfontein Herald.

Picture: Randfontein Herald.

Picture: Randfontein Herald.

Picture: Randfontein Herald.

NOTE: This article was updated to reflect new information that this was not a hostage situation as originally reported. (4:46pm November 1)

