South Africa 31.10.2018 05:14 pm

Mbalula’s hilarious take on the ‘Dramatic Alliance’

Kaunda Selisho
Police Minister Fikile Mbalula during the announcement of the 2016/17 crime statistics to Parliaments Portfolio Committee on Police on October 24, 2017 in Cape Town, South Africa. The statistics show that murder, house robberies, hijackings and rape have all increased in the past financial year. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Esa Alexander)

Mbalula thinks Phumzile Van Damme and Mmusi Maimane may be in the line of fire.

As the official minister of social media (as voted for by the people), the news cycle wouldn’t be complete without commentary from ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula. Today, he was right on time with a number of tweets about the Democratic Alliance (DA) and Patricia De Lille in light of her official resignation as both Cape Town mayor and as a member of the DA.

Among his many tweets about the latest developments in the DA was a tweet calling them a “racist party” which “uses black people.”

Earlier today, he thanked DA MP and shadow minister of communications Phumzile Van Damme for ‘liking’ the tweet before insinuating that the party may have started ill-treating her as they are alleged to have done De Lille.

Van Damme has since unliked the tweet and clapped back at Mbalula, calling him “obsessed” and “desperate.”

Mbalula has been on a roll all afternoon with various tweets about the DA’s conduct, including a warning to party leader Mmusi Maimane that he may be the next one on his way out.

Mbalula has not yet responded to Van Damme.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

