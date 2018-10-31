Mbalula’s hilarious take on the ‘Dramatic Alliance’

As the official minister of social media (as voted for by the people), the news cycle wouldn’t be complete without commentary from ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula. Today, he was right on time with a number of tweets about the Democratic Alliance (DA) and Patricia De Lille in light of her official resignation as both Cape Town mayor and as a member of the DA.

Among his many tweets about the latest developments in the DA was a tweet calling them a “racist party” which “uses black people.”

DA is a racist party wich uses african black PEOPLE as cannon fodder and voting cattle #DeLille — Fikile (Mr Fearfokkol) (@MbalulaFikile) October 25, 2018

Earlier today, he thanked DA MP and shadow minister of communications Phumzile Van Damme for ‘liking’ the tweet before insinuating that the party may have started ill-treating her as they are alleged to have done De Lille.

7 DA councillors in the City of Cape Town resigned citing racism. Thanks for the LIKE @zilevandamme, sebeqalile ngawe nawe… pic.twitter.com/Gy1mZelNs2 — Fikile (Mr Fearfokkol) (@MbalulaFikile) October 31, 2018

Van Damme has since unliked the tweet and clapped back at Mbalula, calling him “obsessed” and “desperate.”

Obsessed much? You must be really desperate. Tweeting this again. How’s it going implementing the Integrity Commission’s report? https://t.co/WiWC8nQdkf — Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) October 31, 2018

Mbalula has been on a roll all afternoon with various tweets about the DA’s conduct, including a warning to party leader Mmusi Maimane that he may be the next one on his way out.

The DA, called Dramatic Alliance by @PatriciaDeLille. Only ONE remains and the other ones are gone because they stood up against what they say was oppressive behavior shown to them. Over 7 DA councillors in the CoCT have resigned sighting racism. pic.twitter.com/R312ABRGuZ — Fikile (Mr Fearfokkol) (@MbalulaFikile) October 31, 2018

What do they all have in common ? They got sidelined by the DA for being firm. Their sidelining and eventual leave for some proves further than the DA continues to lie to South Africans. It’s all out to see. pic.twitter.com/qsPdSN7n80 — Fikile (Mr Fearfokkol) (@MbalulaFikile) October 31, 2018

DA Councillors explaining why they are leaving the DA. When you say the party entertains racism and people within the DA say that’s just ANC rhetoric – tell them its lived experiences of their members. WATCH pic.twitter.com/e2I3xC76HF — Fikile (Mr Fearfokkol) (@MbalulaFikile) October 31, 2018

She leaves with her integrity intact – leaving behind a party in chaos pic.twitter.com/XdNLOPrP1T — Fikile (Mr Fearfokkol) (@MbalulaFikile) October 31, 2018

Mbalula has not yet responded to Van Damme.

ALSO READ: Disgruntled ex-DA members talk tough on future plans

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.