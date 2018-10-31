UPDATE: Guard injured during Edenvale shopping centre shootout stable

Bedfordview Edenvale News has received confirmation that a robbery and shoot-out took place earlier this morning at Stoneridge Shopping Centre.

According to Edenvale SAPS spokesperson, Captain Jean Olckers, the incident took place at around 10am.

“Eight suspects armed with handguns robbed a secondhand dealership in the centre. While attempting to leave the scene, the suspects were spotted by a security guard,” Olckers said.

He added that the suspects then opened fire on the guard. ALSO READ: Bedfordview ‘drive-by’ mafia hit linked to Radovan Krejcir “The security guard was shot in the face and was rushed to hospital in a stable condition,” Olckers said.

He also confirmed that the suspects fled towards the Greenstone Shopping Centre. “One suspect was arrested at the Greenstone taxi rank and one firearm was recovered. The remaining suspects fled the area in a white sedan,” Olckers said. Residents are advised to avoid the area. The suspect is facing charges of business robbery, attempted murder and possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition. He was arrested at the Greenstone taxi rank after he and seven others allegedly robbed a secondhand store at Stoneridge Shopping Centre.

