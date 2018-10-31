DA lays charges against Mkhize for alleged ‘R2m donation’ to ANC from VBS

DA MP Kevin Mileham has laid criminal charges against former ANC treasurer Zweli Mkhize for his alleged involvement in the VBS Mutual Bank scandal.

Mileham laid the charges at the Johannesburg Central Police Station today.

It was reported that Mkhize – who is currently the minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) – in 2016, asked for a R2 million donation from the bank’s bosses and allegedly promised to assist the bank in securing investment from municipalities.

Mileham said Mkhize has also admitted to meeting with the bank’s executives.

Mkhize, however, has denied the claims, saying in a statement issued by his office that in his capacity as ANC treasurer he “never assisted VBS in securing any funding from municipalities or any other state institution”.

Laying charges at the police station, Mileham said: “The looting of the VBS Mutual Bank has caused irreparable damage to some of South Africa’s poorest municipalities and has resulted in many people being robbed not only of basic services, but their life savings as well.”

The DA MP said it is an indictment that Mkhize has also been implicated in the VBS scandal, saying the DA would not rest until all those accused of looting the bank are investigated.

