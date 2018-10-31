Parktown Boys former assistant water polo coach sentencing postponed

The sentencing of Collan Rex, former Parktown Boys’ assistant water polo coach, has been postponed to November 27, reports Rosebank Killarney Gazette.

Rex was found guilty on 144 counts of sexual assault and 12 of common assault.

Rex also faced charges of attempted murder, rape, sexual grooming, and exposing minors to pornography.

During his trial, he admitted to acts of grabbing and squeezing boys’ genitals as well as rubbing his penis against several boys while they were fully clothed.

The report from the 8 probation officers still have not been made available and the #collanrex case may be postponed @RK_Gazette #parktownboys — Ashtyn Mackenzie (@AshtynMackenzie) October 31, 2018

#CollanRex refuses to walk into the court room through the guard of Bikers Against Bullies #parktownboys @RK_Gazette pic.twitter.com/Haz3hfgV6G — Ashtyn Mackenzie (@AshtynMackenzie) October 31, 2018

#collanrex waits outside the court room and desperately tries to hide his face @RK_Gazette #ParktownBoys pic.twitter.com/BBqUZbBSP2 — Ashtyn Mackenzie (@AshtynMackenzie) October 31, 2018

Bikers Against Bullies SA gathers to convoy to the Palm Ridge court for the #collanrex case #parktownboys @RK_Gazette pic.twitter.com/iI6EWPn3EP — Ashtyn Mackenzie (@AshtynMackenzie) October 31, 2018

