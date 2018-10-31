 
South Africa 31.10.2018 11:18 am

Parktown Boys former assistant water polo coach sentencing postponed

CNS Reporter
Collan Rex hides his face as he awaits sentencing today, 31 October. Photo: Ashtyn Mackenzie.

He faces charges of attempted murder, rape, sexual grooming, and exposing minors to pornography.

The sentencing of Collan Rex, former Parktown Boys’ assistant water polo coach, has been postponed to November 27, reports Rosebank Killarney Gazette.

Rex was found guilty on 144 counts of sexual assault and 12 of common assault.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Bikers form guard of honour for Parktown Boys victims

Rex also faced charges of attempted murder, rape, sexual grooming, and exposing minors to pornography.

During his trial, he admitted to acts of grabbing and squeezing boys’ genitals as well as rubbing his penis against several boys while they were fully clothed.

 

