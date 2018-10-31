Young woman narrowly escapes kidnapping in Maritzburg

A 21-year-old woman narrowly escaped being kidnapped on Coronation Road, Scottsville, on Sunday afternoon.

It is alleged the woman, whose identity is known to the Maritzburg Sun but is being withheld to protect her, was returning from her Sunday grocery shopping when a group of men travelling in the vehicle stopped her and offered to assist her with her shopping bags.

When she ignored the men’s request, two of the men allegedly alighted from the vehicle, grabbing her shopping bags forcing her to enter the vehicle.

ALSO READ: Father saves son from kidnapping attempt in KZN mall

“They pulled my bags. One of them kept saying they just wanted to give me a lift, while the other kept swearing at me,” she said.

“I screamed, asking to let me go. As I was screaming, another guy in the car kept shouting at the two men to attack me and quickly pushed me into the car before someone sees,” said the shocked woman.

A couple driving past stopped to assist the woman, which caused the men to flee.

She was unharmed and was taken to Alexandra Police Station, where an attempted kidnapping case was opened.

This incident follows another attempted kidnapping of a 14-year-old girl last Wednesday in Clarendon near Voortrekker High School.

Security consultant and self-defence trainer David Allen said all successful attacks have three elements: surprise, speed, and violent action.

“Make sure you are always aware of your surroundings and what is going on around you. Be alert and try and eliminate that element of surprise.”

He said if a person or child was walking home and felt they were being followed, they should cross the street and see if the pursuers did the same. He said if they do, the person being pursued should zig-zag across the road while trying to alert someone for help and to confuse the people following them.

He added, that if someone stopped their car near you while walking, you should keep a good few metres between yourself and the car. Then if the person tries to pull you into the car, you can run.

“While you run, remember to scream to attract as much attention as possible while getting as far away as you can.”

Alexandra SAPS spokesperson Captain Kholeka Mhlongo said: “We urge residents to report any suspicious activity or incidents to the nearest police station.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.