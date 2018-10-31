Twitter hounds ‘Vlakfontein seven bodies’ suspect

A manhunt has been launched after seven bodies were found in a Vlakfontein house on Monday.

Police are looking for Sibusiso Ernest Khoza who they believe may shed some light on the case.

The seven bodies, three women and four children, were found buried under piles of sand in the house around 4.50pm on Monday.

A woman and three children were initially found in piles of sand in the bedroom of the house. When police proceeded to the back room of the house, the bodies of two more women and a child were discovered, also beneath the sand.

A man alleged to have been staying with the deceased was taken in for questioning.

Police are searching for Khoza. Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo urged anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact their nearest police station.

The four children are between the ages of two and 11.

Social media users are on the hunt for the suspect and appear to be rapidly gaining momentum.

One social media user said his mother worked with the suspect at a Johannesburg hospital.

My mom works at JHB hospital and she says she knows him .she says that she last saw him Saturday 27 October . — Musa_nhlapo (@Musa_nhlapo7) October 30, 2018

" This is the guy that brought pain to my family, the guy who brutally murdered 7 people including my nephew, he murdered 5 on Friday and buried them inside their house and murdered my nephew and his mom yesterday (Sunday)…" Please RT ???? pic.twitter.com/hCWOCpDQod — Queen Taylor Ntimane (@Queen_iie) October 30, 2018

The suspect’s picture is doing the rounds. Social media users appear to be tracking the suspect just as much as police with many asking for a post, detailing that Khoza is wanted by police to be shared.

