Plot to remove Ramaphosa gains traction – report

A source within the ranks of the ANC told The Sowetan that former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo’s court bid to set aside the ANC national executive committee (NEC) decision to disband the provincial executive committee (PEC) shows that the alleged plot to remove President Cyril Ramaphosa is gaining traction.

Mahumapelo, who is also the former ANC North West chair, has joined the disgruntled group that has launched a court application to challenge a decision by the ANC NEC to disband the North West PEC.

The matter will be heard by the High Court in Johannesburg on Friday.

It was recently reported that Mahumapelo was part of a secret meeting along with former president Jacob Zuma, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, and others who met at the Maharani Hotel in Durban, allegedly plotting to remove Ramaphosa as head of the governing party.

However, Magashule dismissed the reports, saying there was never a plot to have Ramaphosa removed.

It was further reported that at the alleged secret meeting in KZN, the NEC decision to disband the North West PEC was discussed.

ALSO READ: Zweli Mkhize can’t recall ‘R2m donation’ to ANC from VBS

The Sowetan reports that it is anticipated that advocate Dali Mpofu, arguing for Mahumapelo, will give reasons why the NEC decision to dissolve the North West PEC had not been reasonable.

The publication quoted the heads of argument filed by Mpofu before the court: “If the branches have been dysfunctional since 2016, as alleged by the ANC, there could be no valid national conference [where Ramaphosa was elected as ANC president last year] because such branches should not have passed the national audit.”

Mpofu’s heads of argument were further quoted: “The procedural improprieties were so gross that any decision arrived at thereby cannot be in accordance with the ANC,” further arguing that the NEC decision to dissolve the PEC had not been in accordance with the party’s constitution.

Earlier this year, Mahumapelo was removed as North West premier after violent service-delivery protests rocked the province.

Afterwards, the NEC resolved that the North West ANC PEC should be disbanded.

This resulted in Mahumapelo being removed as ANC chairperson and the current premier, Professor Job Mokgoro, being elected as convenor of a provincial task team (PTT).

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

– Additional reporting, Nthusang Lefafa

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.