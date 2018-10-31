AfriForum spends R22k on Limpopo drought relief

The Waterberg drought relief project was launched in cooperation with Boere in Nood to support farmers who have lost grazing land due to the ongoing drought, reports Letaba Herald.

The farmers of Afguns and Ant’s Hill recently received fodder, while Baviaanskloof will receive theirs next week.

According to Jaco Grobbelaar, AfriForum’s District Coordinator for Soutpansberg, these three areas were severely affected by the drought and were the last areas in this region that have not yet received any support.

“The battle is not yet over – even though our project has helped large areas that have been subject to the drought, it feels like only a drop in the ocean. The donated fodder is simply not enough to support the farmers until the grazing fields have recovered.”

AfriForum also made R10,000 available from its drought fund to have a grass field mowed which will produce about 200 bales of fodder that will be sent to farmers in the surrounding area. Grobbelaar adds that they urgently need help transporting and delivering these bales to emergency areas.

“It is very expensive to transport the bales and we, therefore, encourage the public to support us with any kind of help or donation. We are very grateful for the fodder donations that we have so far received from farmers.”

People can support the initiative by donating fodder; making vehicles available to transport the bales to the different areas; sending an SMS with “Droogtehulp” to 38310 to donate R10; or donating to AfriForum’s drought fund, which will be used to purchase fodder and arrange for delivery.

Use the following banking details if you want to make a donation:

Account holder: AfriForum NPC

Bank: FNB

Account number: 623 4989 9398

Branch: Centurion

Branch code: 261 550

Reference: Waterberg drought relief

Phone Jaco Grobbelaar at 081 216 9570 or Tommie Klopper at 062 300 2308 for more information.

