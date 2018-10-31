WATCH: Bikers form guard of honour for Parktown Boys victims

The non-profit organisation says that it will be following a route up through Jan Smuts and then on to the high court on Pritchard Street, Johannesburg where it will form a guard of honour for the victims to walk through into the court house.

Parktown Boys High School became the centre of a storm of controversy in August this year, when former water polo coach, Collan Rex, pleaded guilty to 144 sexual assault charges at the high court, sitting at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court.

The coach, who was once himself a learner at the school, was seen on CCTV footage touching a learner inappropriately and entering one of the dorm rooms at the schools boarding facility.

In total, 23 boys, aged between 14 and 16, have made allegations against the 22-year-old former water polo coach.

“We have spoken to some of the parents and one of the victims was given a show of support with an attendance from BABSA,” said BABSA Media and PRO Officer Jason Firmani. “The victim and his brother were taken for rides and lunch to get to know them better, and also to vow our support as BABSA to victim and family involved.”

“We will ride in a show of support for these children and parents involved and send a clear message that our youth matter to us and that any offence of this nature will not be tolerated. We will also implore the judge to hand down the harshest sentence possible to the water polo coach,” Firmani added.

Bikers against Bullies South Africa (BABSA) organised an anti-bullying earlier this month at Laerskool Roodekrans, after receiving word that a child was being bullied at the school.

“The goal of the foundation is to make the voices heard of those that are too scared to make themselves heard because of bullying,” Firmani concluded.

