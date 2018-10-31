 
South Africa 31.10.2018 09:34 am

JMPD officers refuse R25K bribe from man driving stolen car

Batandwa Malingo
Cash confiscated from the suspect. Picture: Michael Sun.

The suspect allegedly claims to own a car dealership in Wynberg and that he didn’t know the vehicle was stolen.

A man has been arrested by the Johannesburg Metro Police Department officers after he was found driving a stolen vehicle.

Joburg MMC for public safety Michael Sun said on Twitter: “Suspect driver claims to own a dealership in Wynberg and does not know the car was stolen but tries to bribe the JMPD officers first with R5,000 then R25,229.50. Officers refused the bribe and suspect now behind bars.”

Meanwhile, Gauteng police and the JMPD officers arrested four men and a woman for their alleged involvement with the murder of a Somalian national.

In a statement released by the JMPD on Wednesday, spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said the five suspects between the ages of 21 to 26 were arrested in Tembisa.

ALSO READ: Xenophobic looting death toll rises to three

“The suspects were wanted for the murder of a Somalian national, attempted murder and for armed robbery in Ivory Park and Tembisa areas.

“The suspects, four men and a woman were arrested at various locations after members got a tipoff. They were found in possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition. The suspects were detained at Ivory park police station.”

