 
menu
South Africa 31.10.2018 07:01 am

Govt needs to explain plan to improve unemployment stats

Chisom Jenniffer Okoye
Unemployed workers will soon be able to claim up to a year’s benefits instead of eight months. Archive photo: Thembela Ntongana

Unemployed workers will soon be able to claim up to a year’s benefits instead of eight months. Archive photo: Thembela Ntongana

Cosatu has called on government to explain its plan to grow the economy, amid the latest dismal unemployment figures.

Trade unions are in despair at the latest unemployment statistics.

Saftu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi said: “The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) is appalled by yet another rise in the rate of unemployment. And worse is to come.

“The fight must now be stepped up to a new level to save every job and against the ANC president’s capitalist economic policies to prop up the system of monopoly capitalism that has pauperised the working class, created the widest inequality in the world and is now making the rich even richer and the poor even poorer.”

Congress of SA Trade Unions spokesperson Sizwe Pamla commented: “This is not surprising at all because very little has been done to kickstart the economy and the private sector rejected the moratorium during the recent job summit.

“The people need government to explain in simple language if they have a plan or not to grow the economy that is not premised on firing those currently employed.”

Unemployment statistics up to 27.5% in third quarter

  • Statistics SA said yesterday the unemployment rate increased by 0.3 of a percentage point to 27.5% between July and September this year.
  • The Quarterly Labour Force Survey for the third quarter found the number employed rose by 92 000 to 16.4 million and the number of unemployed rose by 127 000 to 6.2 million.
  • The informal sector recorded employment gains of 188 000, while the formal sector, private households and agriculture recorded declines in employment.
  • Discouraged workseekers declined by 131 000 and the number of other not economically active people increased by 65 000, resulting in a decrease of 66 000 in the number of people not in the labour force between the second and third quarters.
  • The number of employed persons declined in seven of the 10 industries.
  • There were employment gains in finance and other business services and trade and construction, resulting in a net increase of 92 000 in the third quarter.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Samwu to challenge retrenchments of 41% KZN municipality workforce 13.11.2018
North West municipality beefs up security, wants employees back to work 12.11.2018
Cyril will have to anger Cosatu if he is to succeed 3.11.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

04

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.