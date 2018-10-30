City of Ekurhuleni suspends CFO

The City of Ekurhuleni has suspended their chief financial officer (CFO) Gugu Malaza (formerly Duda). This follows a pending investigation after Malaza was dismissed from the SABC, citing financial and procurement irregularities.

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela in 2014 found former communications minister Dina Pule had interfered unduly in the affairs of the SABC during her tumultuous tenure.

ALSO READ: Nehawu rejects SABC intention to retrench workers

“She acted improperly in the manner in which she rejected the recommendations made by the board for the appointment of a CFO (chief financial officer) and orchestrated the inclusion of Ms (Gugu) Duda’s CV (curriculum vitae). Her conduct amounts to abuse of power.”

Since her dismissal from the public broadcaster in 2014, she nabbed a job as the City of Ekurhuleni, Gauteng’s only ANC-run metro.

The City of Ekurhuleni’s Phakamile Mbengashe told EWN that Malaza failed to provide reasons as to why she should not be sanctioned. Malaza was reportedly suspended last Thursday, with investigations expected to be concluded in three months’ time.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.