South Africa 30.10.2018 07:11 pm

Suspect sought after 7 bodies found in Vlakfontein

Rebecca Mogalagadi
The house where 7 bodies were found. Image: Rising Sun Lenasia

According to police, officers found a pile of sand in the bedroom where three woman and four children were found buried underneath.

Police have launched a manhunt for a man they believe could have more information on the murders of seven people in Vlakfontein.

The bodies were found at a house in Vlakfontein south of Johannesburg on Tuesday, reports Rising Sun Lenasia.

According to police, a man identified as Ernest Khoza who lived on the property where the bodies were found is alleged to have disappeared shortly after the gruesome discovery.

Officers responded to a complaint from a community member after a resident reported a stench coming from the house.

According to police, officers found a pile of sand in the bedroom where a woman and three children were found buried underneath the sand.

“Police proceeded to a backroom in the same yard where three more bodies, two female adults and a child, were discovered, and also buried beneath sand,” said the Police’s Mavela Masondo.

Seven cases of murder are being investigated.

