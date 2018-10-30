 
South Africa 30.10.2018 04:17 pm

‘Herbal blend’ lands 14 people in hospital

Keitumetse Maako
The mysterious herbal blend. Photo: Supplied

The patients exhibited symptoms including nausea, vomiting, decreased consciousness, hyperactivity, seizures, and diarrhoea after using the drug which has now been sent for testing.

14 people, including teenagers in the west of Pretoria, have received medical attention for smoking a drug known as “herbal blend”, reports Pretoria Moot Rekord.

Best Care ambulance service spokesperson Xander Loubser said: “I can confirm that we have transported more than 11 patients to hospital between Sunday and today [Tuesday].”

ALSO READ: KZN pupils hospitalised after eating ‘space muffins’ in school

Loubser said all the patients exhibited symptoms including nausea, vomiting, decreased consciousness, hyperactivity, seizures, and diarrhoea.

“The youngest patient was 14, but some adults have also been transported to hospital,” he said.

The drug is popularly known as “herbal blend”, “blazing”, or “puff” and is similar to marijuana.

“It is available at tuckshops and adult shops along with liquor,” he added.

Videos showing the side-effects users suffered have been circulating on social media.

In one of the videos, one of the two boys was seen choking on his own vomit while the other tried to assist him but also ended up vomiting.

The second clip depicted a boy lying on the grass and being assisted by paramedics while apparently suffering from a seizure.

Photo: supplied

Loubser confirmed the affected people were treated but did not require hospital admission and no deaths were reported.

Police spokesperson Captain Augustinah Selepe confirmed 14 young adults were taken to hospital for smoking the drug.

“SAPS have urgently sent the substance to SAPS forensic lab for testing,” she said.

