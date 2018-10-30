Fears of fire as dangerous conditions forecast for Gauteng

The South African Weather Service has issued a warning for “extremely dangerous fire conditions” in Gauteng, EWN reports.

With temperatures expected to rise to as much as 35 degrees in some parts of the province, coupled with dry weather and strong winds, Gauteng residents are cautioned to exercise caution when it comes to any activities that involve fire, weather forecaster Bransby Bulo told EWN.

Fears of Gauteng fires follow devastating fires in the Southern Cape that killed eight on Tuesday.

During a fire coordination at the joint operation centre meeting this evening in the Southern Cape, role players were informed by the SAPS that the total fatalities in the Karatara area had increased to eight people, reports the Knysna-Plett Herald.

READ MORE: Southern Cape fire death toll rises to eight

One victim was earlier reported to have been a pregnant woman. An additional loss of one adult and three children (two toddlers and a baby) was earlier confirmed.

At least three buildings have been razed.

Hundreds of residents were evacuated to the Katara Community Hall after the fires spread there.

“So far we have confirmed that there are seven fatalities of which one is a woman who was eight months pregnant,” Colin Deiner, head of Western Cape provincial disaster management services, told AFP on Monday night.

“They were trapped in Farleigh, it’s a small settlement in the mountains between George and Knysna,” he said. “That’s where we found the bodies today.”

Deiner said the fires had burnt around 16,600 hectares and forced a precautionary evacuation of three suburbs, housing more than 1,500 people.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.