 
menu
South Africa 30.10.2018 03:47 pm

Mahumapelo calls on Dali Mpofu to help challenge PEC disbandment

Kaunda Selisho
Supra Mahumapelo is seen at a press conference at Luthuli House, 23 May 2018, where he announced that he would be going on early retirement, thus leaving his post as premier of the North West Province. Picture: Michel Bega

Supra Mahumapelo is seen at a press conference at Luthuli House, 23 May 2018, where he announced that he would be going on early retirement, thus leaving his post as premier of the North West Province. Picture: Michel Bega

The former North West premier would like things to go back to the way they were before the ANC NEC disbanded the PEC.

Former ANC North West chairperson and North West premier Supra Mahumapelo has joined a court application to set aside the ANC national executive committee (NEC) decision that disbanded the provincial executive committee (PEC) on August 31.

Mahumapelo’s troubles began as he was forced out as North West premier for what DA provincial leader Joe McGluwa called “mismanagement and callous leadership” which later sparked a wave of violent protest in the province calling for Mahumapelo to step down.

He was later fired as ANC chair in the province together with the entire leadership and the ANC subsequently formed a provincial task team (PTT) to take over from the disbanded leadership.

Mahumapelo was initially part of the PTT but he later quit.

Earlier today, ANC branches from the North West made their way to the South Gauteng high court to challenge the decision to disband the PEC as they insist the move was unlawful.

Mahumapelo, represented by advocate Dali Mpofu, joined the action.

The branch members later protested outside Luthuli House calling for Mahumapelo’s reinstatement.

READ NEXT: Hawks raid North West Premier Mahumapelo’s office

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
ANC deployment makes state capture inevitable 17.11.2018
Maimane says he can’t tell the ANC and EFF apart 16.11.2018
DA lays charges against Mahumapelo for ‘VBS heist’ 16.11.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

04

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.