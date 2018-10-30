Mahumapelo calls on Dali Mpofu to help challenge PEC disbandment

Former ANC North West chairperson and North West premier Supra Mahumapelo has joined a court application to set aside the ANC national executive committee (NEC) decision that disbanded the provincial executive committee (PEC) on August 31.

Branches from the North West in the South Gauteng high court today – challenging the decision to disband Supra Mahumapelo’s PEC, insist the move was unlawful — Matshidiso Madia (@tshidi_lee) October 30, 2018

Mahumapelo’s troubles began as he was forced out as North West premier for what DA provincial leader Joe McGluwa called “mismanagement and callous leadership” which later sparked a wave of violent protest in the province calling for Mahumapelo to step down.

He was later fired as ANC chair in the province together with the entire leadership and the ANC subsequently formed a provincial task team (PTT) to take over from the disbanded leadership.

Mahumapelo was initially part of the PTT but he later quit.

Earlier today, ANC branches from the North West made their way to the South Gauteng high court to challenge the decision to disband the PEC as they insist the move was unlawful.

Mahumapelo, represented by advocate Dali Mpofu, joined the action.

Former ANC North West Chairperson SUPRA Mahumapelo has joined a court application to set aside the NEC decision that disbanded the PEC . Mahumapelo is represented by ADV Dali Mpofu @eNCA pic.twitter.com/meJWmoyyMw — Aldrin Sampear (@AldrinSampear) October 30, 2018

The branch members later protested outside Luthuli House calling for Mahumapelo’s reinstatement.

Meanwhile, members of ANC branches from North West are protesting outside party headquarters Luthuli House in Joburg CBD demanding that Supra Mahumapelo be reinstated as provincial chairperson. The ANC NEC disbanded the North West PEC on 31 Aug, spelling Supra's doom as chairman pic.twitter.com/LKQ0MCtt5o — Sphelele (@SpheDludla) October 30, 2018

READ NEXT: Hawks raid North West Premier Mahumapelo’s office

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.