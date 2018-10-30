Striking workers burn cars in Kempton Park

Striking workers at a company on Newton Road in Spartan has gone on the rampage earlier on Tuesday afternoon, damaging cars parked on the company premises, reports Kempton Express.

Reports from the scene indicate the unrest started about an hour ago at GP Packaging Manufacturer and Distributor.

Several cars were set alight. The police, ambulances, and fire department are on the scene.

Updates to follow as more information becomes available.

