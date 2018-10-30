 
South Africa 30.10.2018 03:38 pm

Striking workers burn cars in Kempton Park

Zandi Sithole
The cars damaged by striking workers in Kempton Park. Image: Kempton Express

The unrest allegedly started about an hour ago at GP Packaging Manufacturer and Distributor in Spartan.

Striking workers at a company on Newton Road in Spartan has gone on the rampage earlier on Tuesday afternoon, damaging cars parked on the company premises, reports Kempton Express.

Some of the damaged cars. Photographs: supplied

Reports from the scene indicate the unrest started about an hour ago at GP Packaging Manufacturer and Distributor.

Several cars were set alight. The police, ambulances, and fire department are on the scene.

Updates to follow as more information becomes available.

